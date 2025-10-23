  1. Home
German politician investigated over Netanyahu-Nazi comparison

23 October 2025 - 12:03
Germany’s police have investigated a German writer and politician over social media posts in which he compared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Nazis.

Jürgen Todenhöfer, a former member of parliament for the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said he was raided by Munich police, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 84-year-old writer, who left the party in 2020 to found the Justice Party, wrote on X: “Mr. Netanyahu, doesn’t your conscience ever object when you do to the Palestinians the same thing that the damned Nazis did to the Jews?”

Todenhöfer, a longtime critic of Western intervention in the Middle East, said police had monitored his apartment for weeks before the raid.

