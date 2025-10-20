Berlin demonstrators demand end to German arms support for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The German capital, Berlin, witnessed a demonstration in solidarity with Palestine against the genocide in the Gaza Strip, demanding that Germany not supply weapons to Israel.

The demonstrators gathered in a square in the Mitte district of Berlin to express their support for Palestine.

The demonstrators demanded the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, an end to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, the trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and an end to Germany’s support for the occupation.

The participants carried Palestinian flags and banners with phrases such as “Freedom for Palestine,” “Human dignity is protected,” “Stop the war and occupation,” and “No to supplying weapons to Israel.”

They also held up pictures of journalists and children killed by the occupation in Gaza, chanting slogans such as “Israel kills children,” “Netanyahu to court,” “Israel is a terrorist,” and “Germany funds…Israel bombs.”

Meanwhile, a pro-Israel group attempted to provoke the pro-Palestinian demonstrators by raising Israeli flags near the demonstration.

....................

End/ 257