President Pezeshkian urges Americans to reject support for Israeli regime

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a recent interview with NBC, the American television and radio network, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed US foreign policy in the Middle East, particularly its support for the apartheid and genocidal Israeli regime.

Speaking on the final day of his visit to New York for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian made it clear that he does not want the American administration to use taxpayer money to support such a criminal regime, which contributes to war and human rights violations in the region.

During the interview, the president stated, "We do not want the US to support an inhumane apartheid regime in the Middle East with the taxes of its people." Pezeshkian emphasized that the American public must not allow this trend to continue, as it leads to the expansion of war, crime, and apartheid. "They should help establish peace in the world, maintain lasting security, and allow people to live together in harmony," he urged.

Pezeshkian also addressed a range of topics, including Iran's nuclear program, sanctions, and regional dynamics. He expressed disappointment that the ideals of the United Nations, where nations can converse peacefully, are not being upheld.

"We came to the United Nations General Assembly with the belief that nations should be able to communicate with one another, coexist within the framework of laws, and that there should be no aggression, war, or crime, and that problems should be resolved. We came with this perspective, but unfortunately, we do not see those goals being realized here. Nevertheless, coming is better than not coming," he said.

Responding to questions about allegations of Iran building a secret nuclear facility, Pezeshkian insisted that the Islamic Republic is open to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The president emphasized that Iran is prepared for any form of verification regarding the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities. He also reiterated Iran's commitment to peaceful nuclear energy, stating, "We have publicly declared that we are not seeking to develop nuclear weapons."

When asked about the potential return of snapback sanctions, Pezeshkian warned against the consequences of such actions. "If we are accused of not allowing access to our nuclear facilities, how do they expect us to cooperate after the activation of snapback?" he questioned, highlighting the inconsistency in US policy.

Pezeshkian also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, condemning the Israeli regime's actions. He characterized these actions as a primary source of instability in the region, stating, "The Zionist regime has bombed six or seven countries and is rewarded for being the main cause of unrest." He expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the suffering of innocent people must not be ignored.

Regarding the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States, Pezeshkian said that the Iranian foreign minister was supposed to meet with the Americans, but they insisted that Iran accept their conditions beforehand, making genuine dialogue impossible. In a country that claims to uphold democracy and freedom, many members of the Iranian delegation during this visit to New York were not allowed to travel, and Tehran’s request for accommodation near the UN General Assembly venue was denied. Additionally, Iranian delegates were restricted from moving freely to meet with other delegations.

Asked about his administration’s plan to address challenges and make the Iranian people more hopeful, Pezeshkian stated, “Today, our relations with neighboring countries have become closer and better. In light of the recent conflicts, regional countries have condemned the actions of the Zionist regime and expressed their readiness to help, and these relations are improving day by day. We can overcome these conditions. There are challenges, but there is no issue in the world without a solution. Many problems can be resolved with various solutions. With unity, cohesion, and the leadership of the Supreme Leader, I believe we will overcome all difficulties.”

.....................

End/ 257