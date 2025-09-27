Pezeshkian to Guterres: Snapback sanctions on Iran ‘immoral, unlawful’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told UN Secretary-General António Guterres that any attempt to reimpose previously terminated UN sanctions on Iran under the snapback mechanism would be both immoral and unlawful.

According to Mehr, in a meeting held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian praised Guterres for his efforts to promote peace and his stance on the war in Gaza. He sharply criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction, noting that despite ongoing atrocities and what he described as genocide in Gaza, the Council has failed to take even the minimal step of issuing a condemnation.

The Iranian president stressed that Tehran has fully met its obligations, pointing out that with Russia and China opposing the snapback move, any reimposition of sanctions would lack legitimacy and ethical grounding. He expressed hope that the Secretary-General would use his influence to help prevent such measures.

For his part, Guterres outlined the UN’s efforts to press Israel to end its war in Gaza, adding that the organization had lost several hundred staff members during the conflict. He also voiced hope that a diplomatic solution could be reached in the final days before the snapback deadline, preventing the return of sanctions on Iran.

