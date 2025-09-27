Pres. Pezeshkian: Israeli regime main obstacle to regional peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that the Israeli regime is the primary obstacle to establishing peace in the region.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session in New York on Friday,

Pezeshkian pointed out the detrimental policies of the Israeli regime, saying that its existence is founded on violence and crime, which jeopardizes the security and stability of the region. He condemned the regime’s aggressive actions against various countries, labeling it as the root cause of unrest and a cancerous tumor in the region.

Pezeshkian highlighted that enemies of Islamic nations are persistently working to deepen divisions and create problems among Muslim countries. He said that there is no reason for conflict among Muslims; however, adversaries continuously strive to exacerbate differences and instigate issues within communities, including those in Iran and Iraq.

The Iranian president commended Iraq for its commitment to its obligations and underscored the deep religious, cultural, and ethnic ties between the two nations. He expressed hope for further development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

In response, President Rashid referred to the high and ideal level of relations between Iran and Iraq, expressing his country’s readiness to enhance political, economic, and cultural cooperation. He emphasized that the Iraqi and Iranian peoples are one united nation, sharing a common destiny.

Rashid condemned the Israeli regime’s aggressions, which have impacted nations from Palestine and Lebanon to Yemen and Iran, describing it as a cancerous tumor in the region. He noted that the pride Israel takes in its violence is unprecedented in history, and he predicted that the peoples of the region will eventually respond appropriately to these transgressions.

