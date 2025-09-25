Qalibaf praises Pezeshkian for prudent, firm stance at UNGA

Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has praised President Masoud Pezeshkian for his powerful speech addressed to world leaders at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“Honorable President Pezeshkian, with his firm and clear positions, conveyed the voice of the Iranian nation’s dignity and strength to the world at the UN General Assembly. By displaying images of innocent Iranian martyrs, he once again exposed their killers, the child-killing Zionist aggressors. We commend this prudence and timely initiative,” Qalibaf said on Wednesday.

He made the comments in a post on X to which he attached photos of President Pezeshkian’s showing images of over a dozen individuals, who were among more than 1,000 people killed in Israel’s war of aggression against Iran in June.

Qalibaf shared the post a few hours after Pezeshkian made his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, where he elaborated on Iran’s regional and international policies, and condemned Israel’s brutal attack on Iran.