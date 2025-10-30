Qalibaf: Culture of martyrdom key to Iran’s progress

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, underscored the enduring significance of the culture of martyrdom as a foundational force for national advancement. Speaking amid ongoing economic pressures and what he described as hybrid warfare waged by adversaries, Qalibaf emphasized that Iran’s strength and resilience are deeply rooted in the spirit of sacrifice and revolutionary commitment.

“The same spirit that led the Iranian nation to victory during the Sacred Defense can also resolve today’s economic, cultural, and social challenges,” he said, referring to the Iran-Iraq war. He added that the enemy had misjudged the Iranian people’s connection to their revolutionary values, but the nation’s steadfast presence had proven otherwise.

Qalibaf described martyrs and the people as the twin pillars of the Islamic Revolution, asserting that they have consistently defended the homeland with faith, dignity, and insight. He highlighted the ingenuity of wartime combatants, citing the construction of the Kheibar floating bridge under enemy fire and the development of indigenous military technologies as examples of how the culture of resistance fosters innovation and self-reliance.

He further noted that this same spirit remains vital today, capable of unlocking solutions to the country’s current obstacles. Citing the recent 12-day confrontation between the Resistance Front and the Zionist regime, Qalibaf argued that the outcome demonstrated how power grounded in the culture of martyrdom can effectively challenge even the most formidable adversaries.

