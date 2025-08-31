Iran slams U.S. “adventurism” in Caribbean, reaffirms support for Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has strongly criticized the United States for what he described as “adventurist” behavior in the Caribbean targeting Venezuela. In a phone conversation with Jorge Rodriguez, President of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Qalibaf reaffirmed Iran’s support for Venezuela, referring to the country as a “friend and ally.”

“We reject the baseless pretexts used by the United States against Venezuela and condemn its provocative actions in the Caribbean,” Qalibaf stated. He emphasized that neither the recent 12-day conflict involving Iran nor Washington’s threats toward Caracas should interfere with the strategic agreements between the two nations. He called for expanded and practical cooperation between Iran and Venezuela.

According to IRNA, Rodriguez expressed gratitude for Iran’s firm stance against Israel and denounced U.S. policies toward Venezuela as “aggressive and imperialist.” He dismissed allegations linking Venezuela to drug trafficking as unfounded, asserting, “Venezuela is neither a producer nor a transit hub for narcotics. In contrast, the United States is the world’s largest consumer of illicit drugs, and its economy is deeply entangled with money laundering and the drug trade.”

He also highlighted the Venezuelan people's resolve, noting that large public demonstrations had taken place to show their readiness to defend the nation’s sovereignty.

....................

End/ 257