Iran’s Parliament Speaker exposes Israeli atrocities at UN Conference in Geneva

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says he tried to expose Israel’s “Nazi-like and fascist” actions at last month’s Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

Qalibaf, who attended the summit at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, made the remarks during an open parliamentary session in Tehran on Sunday.

In his address to the conference on July 30, he held up the pictures of an Iranian infant, who was killed during the recent Israeli aggression against the country, and a starving Palestinian child in the Gaza Strip, as examples of the crimes of “the Nazis of the 21st century.”

Speaking on Sunday, Qalibaf said he tried to expose the atrocities that the criminal Zionist regime and its Western supporters are committing.

The Parliament speaker also said he sought to “expound that the behavior of the [Israeli] regime is based on the 21st-century Nazism, which, together with racism, systematic genocide, and aggression against other countries’ territorial integrity, poses a threat to global security.”

If the international community does not stand against Israel today, all countries will burn in the fire of the regime’s fascist attitude, he added.

Meanwhile, Qalibaf said that in his speech at the Geneva meeting, he attempted to “break the image of a weakened Iran” and emphasized that the Islamic Republic is not begging for its security from anyone.

The only way the enemies have is to accept Iran’s legal rights and avoid an imposed war or an imposed peace with the country, he noted.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist assault.

