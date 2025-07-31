Israeli regime seeking to divide Islamic countries: Qalibaf

The parliament speakers of Iran and Pakistan stressed the need for convergence among Islamic countries to confront the conspiracies of the Zionist regime.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf met Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the Sixth World Parliament Speakers' Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday evening.

While appreciating the positions of the friendly and brotherly country of Pakistan regarding the recent aggressions of the Israeli regime and the United States, as well as the comprehensive cooperation with Iran, Qalibaf said: “In the aggression that took place, a number of our country's commanders were assassinated. The Zionists' military actions are carried out with the direct support of the United States, but the Islamic Republic gave them a decisive and crushing response.”

Qalibaf emphasized that the Zionist regime will continue its aggression against Islamic countries, adding: "They seek to divide Islamic countries, so we must seriously stand against them."