Qalibaf calls Israeli Knesset speaker ‘disgrace to humanity’

The speaker of Majlis, the Iranian Parliament, has called the Israeli Knesset speaker “a disgrace to humanity” for denying the fact that Palestinian children are starving to death in the Gaza Strip.

“Criminal Knesset speaker claims the starvation of Gaza’s children is ‘fake news’,” wrote Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf on his X account on Thursday.

“Shame on you! The world is witnessing the greatest #Genocide in history at your hands,” he added. “Are UN experts, UNICEF and aid organizations lying, while only you tell the truth? You are a disgrace to humanity.”

He has also supported his statement with four documents published by international organizations.

While attending the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Qalibaf referred to the Israeli regime as “the 21st-century Nazis.” Later, the Speaker of the Knesset questioned the claim without referencing reports from international organizations.