Israel’s ‘systematic massacre’ of Palestinians in Gaza reminiscent of Nazi crimes: Qalibaf

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf condemned the Israeli regime's "systematic massacre" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which he likened to atrocities the Nazis committed during the Second World War.

Qalibaf made the remarks addressing the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday.

The Parliament Speaker said that high-profile parliamentarians from all regions of the world have come together at the event, which takes places from July 29 to 31 at the Palais des Nations, to promote justice against a spate of aggression that is pushing the humankind towards an abyss.

He said a catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza, which is unparalleled and could only be compared to the darkest pages of human history.

“We are witnessing the emergence of the Nazis of the 21st century. A regime, which through cold-bloodedness and a [grim] scenario, is waging a campaign of aggression that seems to have sprung from the nightmares of the most horrific crimes in history,” the Parliament Speaker pointed out.

Qalibaf said that Zionists, as the Nazis of the 21st century, must be stopped before humanity is drowned forever in the whirlpool of oppression.

He also underlined the need to address the root causes, repercussions, and factors affecting the ongoing Gaza war, and to take proper action to resolve the issue.