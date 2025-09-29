Iranian Parliament Speaker warns against moves based on ‘illegal’ resolutions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf has underlined that Russia and China—both permanent members of the UN Security Council—have openly rejected the reimposition of sanctions on Iran, stressing that no country is legally bound to observe them.

According to IRNA, reaffirming Tehran’s position on the “snapback” mechanism, Ghalibaf said the Islamic Republic does not consider itself obliged to suspend uranium enrichment. He argued that the sanctions outlined in UN resolutions carry less weight than unilateral U.S. restrictions.

The speaker cautioned that any state attempting to act against Iran on the basis of what he called “illegal resolutions” would face serious consequences. He also noted that Israel’s restraint from direct confrontation with Iran stems not from sanctions but from fear of suffering “a heavier defeat,” emphasizing that genuine deterrence lies in national unity and strong defense capabilities.

Turning to domestic matters, Ghalibaf urged the Iranian people to prioritize resolving economic challenges while maintaining unity in the face of external threats.

He further reflected on the lessons of the Iran-Iraq War (1980–1988), stressing that national resilience and strength remain essential for safeguarding the country’s interests.

Paying tribute to late resistance leader Hassan Nasrallah, Ghalibaf praised his role in inspiring global movements for freedom, particularly in support of Palestine. He concluded by honoring Iranian firefighters, highlighting their sacrifices and the spirit of service embodied in those who risk their lives for others.

