Message on Bahraini prisoners on first anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Bahraini political prisoners in the central prison of "Jaw" emphasized in a message on the occasion of the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah that they will walk in the path of the leader of the resistance and will not give up the cause of the resistance and Palestine.

The text of this message is as follows:

The first anniversary of the martyrdom of the leader of the nation's martyrs, the leader of the resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is upon us, and we, who are in the prisons of the oppressors, renew our pledge and loyalty to him and to the victorious Hezbollah and the resistance-oriented front, and especially to the commander of this front, Imam Khamenei.

The path that the leader of the resistance drew with his blood and soul has been and will remain a beacon and a path that all the free people of the world who stand with the deprived and confront global arrogance will follow. Our Sayyed still inspires us and nourishes us with high Islamic values, and despite his martyrdom, we see these values ​​growing and expanding.

The arrogance front will not be able to erase his glory and influence, and what neighboring regimes, including the Bahraini regime, are doing in opposition to the path of our Sayyed will bring them nothing but loss and disgrace.

The people of Bahrain - men and women, young and old - and including its freed prisoners, are steadfast in their pledge; and they will remain on this path as long as necessary.

We will walk in your path, O Nasrallah, and we will not abandon Palestine and the people and sanctities of Palestine.

