Iran's Parliament Speaker warns Europe over ‘delusional’ claims on Persian Gulf islands

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly condemned a joint statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union regarding Iran’s sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands, warning that Tehran will not tolerate any foreign interference or false claims.

Addressing an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said, “We strongly condemn the meddlesome and baseless claims made in the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the GCC and the European Union, including the repetition of the absurd allegation concerning the eternally Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.”

He maintained that Iran’s territorial integrity “has been sealed and safeguarded by the blood of hundreds of thousands of this nation’s brave youth,” adding that the Iranian people “will not show the slightest leniency toward any delusional party” regarding the country’s sovereignty.

Turning to regional developments, Ghalibaf marked the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, carried out by Palestinian resistance groups led by Hamas against the Israeli regime, saying it “not only dealt a technical and strategic blow to the usurping Zionist regime but also disrupted the calculations of global arrogance and plunged Israel into a quagmire of defeat.”

He said that despite massive Israeli attacks on Gaza and the assassination of figures such as “martyrs Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Ismail Haniyeh, and Yahya Sinwar,” the Resistance Front across Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran has grown stronger, turning Israel into “the most hated regime in the world.”

“Israel has shifted from normalization to becoming the main threat in the region,” Ghalibaf stated, emphasizing that “Hamas has not been eliminated; it is now imposing its own terms on Israel.”

The speaker also lauded the expansion of the Resistance’s global reach, saying that “the geography of resistance now stretches not only from Gaza and Sana’a to Beirut, but also to Sydney, Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, London, Amsterdam, Toronto, and American universities.”

He reaffirmed the Iranian Parliament’s full support for Palestine, urging international bodies to prosecute Israel for its crimes and vowing that Iran “will stand with the resistance until the full liberation of al-Quds.”

