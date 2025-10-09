Hamas submits prisoner lists for exchange under Gaza ceasefire deal

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement has announced that it has submitted lists containing the names of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli captives, in line with the criteria set forth in the ceasefire agreement concerning the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, senior Hamas official Zaher Jabarin stated that the Movement is “awaiting final agreement on the names of the Palestinian prisoners as a prelude to announcing them to the public through the Asra Media Office once all related procedures and understandings are finalized.”

Hamas reaffirmed that the issue of Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons remains a top priority and pledged to continue efforts until every prisoner is freed.

At dawn on Thursday, Hamas announced that a ceasefire agreement had been reached to end the Israeli war on Gaza, ensure the withdrawal of Israeli forces, allow humanitarian aid to enter, and facilitate a prisoner exchange.

