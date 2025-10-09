London vigil honors over 67,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza since 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: A vigil was held Wednesday outside the prime minister's office in London for Palestinians killed since October 2023 in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, where the death toll has topped 67,000.

The demonstration was organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) as two years have passed since the beginning of Israel's onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

Carrying Palestinian flags, dozens of demonstrators held signs, some read: "Palestinians resist" and "Say no to ethnic cleansing."

Candles were lit and placed on the ground with photos of those killed by Israeli forces.

They also observed a minute of silence for Gaza.

Israeli forces continue attacks on Gaza despite indirect talks between Israel and Hamas that have been underway in Egypt since Monday to discuss US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict.

The 20-point plan, announced Sept. 29, includes the release of Israeli captives in Gaza, a ceasefire and the disarmament of Hamas. The Palestinian group agreed to the plan in principle.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

