Hundreds of thousands rally in London for Palestinian justice after Gaza ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators flooded central London on Saturday, demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and justice for the people of Gaza.

The march — held on the second anniversary of the Gaza war and coinciding with the first day of a ceasefire — saw protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as “End the occupation, end apartheid” and “Ceasefire is not enough, we want justice.”

Organizers said the demonstration aimed to shed light on decades of systematic oppression, displacement, and violence endured by Palestinians.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), told IRNA’s correspondent that the movement’s goal extends beyond the ceasefire.

“We are here to demand justice and freedom for Palestinians. The ceasefire does not mean peace, because occupation and inequality continue,” he said.

He added that the campaign for Palestinian rights would persist “until the occupation ends and Palestinians can live freely on their land.”

....................

End/ 257