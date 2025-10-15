London protesters demand justice for Palestinians amid ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite a declared ceasefire in Gaza, thousands of demonstrators continue to rally across London, condemning Israel’s ongoing violations and urging justice for the Palestinian people.

The protests reflect persistent public outrage in the UK over what many see as Western complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes. Activists also warn of growing tensions between the right to protest and increasingly restrictive measures imposed by the British government.

Since the onset of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, London has witnessed sustained pro-Palestine mobilization. Although hostilities have formally paused, human rights groups report that Gaza remains under blockade, with ceasefire breaches continuing.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has introduced tighter restrictions on pro-Palestine rallies, accusing some demonstrators of disrupting public order and undermining peace efforts in the region.

Speaking at one of the protests, British-Palestinian Shia activist Latifa Abouchakra declared “Silence in the face of oppression brings no relief. We must not trade justice for comfort or prosperity.”

Manal Farouk, sister of detained activist Zahra Farouk, criticized British authorities for targeting Palestinian supporters, calling the arrests “a clear violation of basic rights.”

.........................

End/ 257