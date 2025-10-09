UNOPS chief: $52 billion needed to rebuild Gaza after ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jorge Moreira da Silva, Director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), announced that an estimated $52 billion will be needed to initiate the reconstruction of Gaza once a ceasefire is achieved.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, da Silva stated that approximately 80% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been completely destroyed.

He emphasized that the first step in rebuilding the Gaza Strip will be the removal of rubble and debris caused by the extensive bombardment.

Earlier, the Government Media Office reported that the Israeli occupation continues its violent campaign against the Palestinian people in Gaza, ignoring ceasefire calls made by U.S. President Donald Trump and the positive response given to the proposal.

