Lebanon Dismantles Israeli-Linked Spy Cell Planning Terror Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s General Directorate of General Security has successfully dismantled a spy network allegedly commissioned by the Israeli regime to carry out terrorist operations within Lebanese territory.

In a statement issued Friday, the directorate revealed that the cell had been conducting surveillance and preparing for bombings and assassinations intended to destabilize Lebanon’s internal security.

Investigations confirmed that the group operated under direct Israeli guidance, with planned targets including members of the Islamic Group party and other national figures.

One of the captured operatives admitted involvement in previous assassinations of Islamic Group officials—attacks long suspected to be linked to Israel.

After extensive intelligence, technical, and field operations, Lebanese security forces launched coordinated raids across various regions of the country.

Units from the Lebanese Army and the Intelligence Directorate participated in the operation, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of vehicles, communication tools, and espionage equipment.

Among those detained was a Lebanese-Brazilian citizen identified as “M.S.”

The announcement followed Lebanon’s arrest of 32 individuals suspected of spying for Israel, accused of supplying intelligence that facilitated deadly strikes against Hezbollah officials and infrastructure.

Observers say these developments reflect Israel’s ongoing efforts to target Lebanon’s resistance figures and hinder their mission to liberate the country from Tel Aviv’s aggression and occupation.

