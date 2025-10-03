Iran honors Nasrallah on his 1st martyrdom anniversary

People across Iran took part in ceremonies to mark the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement on Thursday.

Iranians marked the first martyrdom anniversary of the former Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and other Hezbollah leaders.

A ceremony was held in Tehran's iconic Imam Hossein square where large numbers of people and government and military officials were attending.

Similar ceremonies were held in cities across Iran on Thursday.

Addressing the event in Tehran, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Hezbollah movement is alive and is getting stronger and stronger.