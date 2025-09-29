Iran to continue its path of resilience, dignity: Pres. Pezeshkian

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that the Iranian nation's path is one of resilience and dignity in the face of oppression, asserting that Iran's future lies in standing firm.

During a cabinet meeting on Sunday, President Pezeshkian detailed the achievements and discussions from his recent trip to New York. He underlined, “Our path is one of resilience, relying on the capabilities of our people, and moving with dignity toward a bright future. Just as the Iranian nation has turned crises into opportunities in the past, this time we will guide the country toward greater growth, progress, and prosperity with solidarity and determination.”

The president also highlighted the unreasonable and bullying behavior of the United States regarding Iran's sincere efforts for a fair resolution to the nuclear issue. He reiterated that, according to the teachings of the Quran, oppressors will never be satisfied unless Iran submits to their will, a scenario he firmly rejected.

Pezeshkian pointed out the failures of the US to disrupt Iran’s exports amidst sanctions and conflict, stating that many countries without oil and gas resources have successfully advanced by focusing on their development. He emphasized that Iran, relying on its specialists and the unity of its people, aims to reduce dependence on oil while continuing its development programs.

He reaffirmed Iran's commitment to dialogue for a fair and reasonable solution, while firmly opposing any negotiations that would lead to new issues. He reiterated that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, a stance rooted in the clear fatwa of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and remains ready for logical discussions based on clear criteria.

President Pezeshkian also outlined his administration's plans to reduce public spending and reform subsidy distribution to ensure fairness and protect public interests. He noted that through extensive and constructive relationships with friendly nations, adversaries would not achieve their misguided goals.

He assured that the administration is prepared to face any challenges, with a focus on improving the lives and livelihoods of its citizens.

