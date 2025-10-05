Palestinian and Yemeni Leaders Back Hamas’s Ceasefire Response, Reject Trump’s Mediation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent figures from Palestinian resistance groups and Yemen’s Ansarullah movement have expressed strong support for Hamas’s response to the US-led ceasefire initiative, while criticizing the proposal as a tool of war and a threat to Palestinian rights.

Mohammad al-Farah, a senior member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, described Hamas’s stance as responsible and pragmatic.

He wrote on X that Hamas’s response was “realistic, feasible, and flexible,” reflecting the group’s willingness to pursue political solutions.

On Friday night, Hamas issued an official statement endorsing the general principles of the 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, while calling for negotiations on its specifics.

Al-Farah said Hamas’s move aims to halt aggression, lift the blockade, enable prisoner exchanges, and maintain Palestinian unity.

He warned that further escalation in Gaza would perpetuate genocide and starvation, placing full responsibility on the United States and Israel.

Al-Farah also criticized Trump’s involvement, arguing that the US president, as a key participant in the aggression, cannot claim to be a neutral mediator.

He stressed that genuine mediators do not threaten the opposing side or impose terms through the language of war.

“Trump is not pursuing peace but trying to enforce unconditional surrender,” he said, adding that such behavior undermines Washington’s credibility.

Similarly, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council condemned Trump’s role, saying he is “not a mediator but a party to the aggression, clearly serving the Zionist regime.”

He emphasized that peace cannot be achieved through threats, and a true peacemaker listens and seeks justice.

Al-Houthi added that Trump’s threats amount to blackmail, aimed at fulfilling the demands of Israel, whose prime minister has openly stated that the plan aligns with Israeli interests.

