Despite Trump’s Call, Israel Kills 70 More Palestinians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump has welcomed Hamas’s positive response to a peace initiative for Gaza and urged Israel to “immediately stop bombing Gaza,” even as Israeli forces continued their deadly strikes, killing at least 70 Palestinians since dawn.

On Friday, Hamas submitted its reply to Trump’s 20-point proposal, agreeing to transfer Gaza’s administration to Palestinian technocrats and release all Israeli captives.

The Gaza-based resistance group stated its readiness to “immediately enter” peace negotiations through mediators.

In a video address following Hamas’s announcement, Trump expressed belief that Hamas is prepared for “lasting peace” and reiterated his call for Israel to halt its bombardment.

Other global leaders also welcomed Hamas’s response and called on Israel to end what they described as genocide.

Despite these calls, reports confirmed that at least 70 Palestinians were killed since dawn, including two children in an Israeli drone strike on a tent in al-Mawasi, southern Gaza.

Gaza City’s Baptist Hospital reported that an Israeli drone targeted a house in the Tuffah neighborhood, killing four people and injuring others.

Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis stated that two children were killed and eight others wounded in a drone attack on a tent within the so-called humanitarian zone of al-Mawasi.

Civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said Saturday was marked by intense violence, with dozens of airstrikes and artillery shelling across Gaza, despite Trump’s appeal to stop the bombing.

Media reports citing local sources said Israeli attacks have intensified since Friday, particularly in Gaza City.

The Israeli army has warned Palestinians not to return to Gaza City, labeling it a “dangerous combat zone.”

Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Deir el-Balah, noted that despite earlier orders for Israeli forces to shift to defensive posture, three attacks occurred shortly after the statement.

He added that no visible withdrawal has taken place from areas occupied by Israeli forces in recent days.

