Criminal Trump Threatens Hamas with “Complete Obliteration” Over Gaza Control

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Hamas, threatening “complete obliteration” if the Palestinian resistance movement refuses to relinquish power and control over Gaza.

In a text message interview with CNN, Trump was asked what would happen if Hamas insisted on remaining in power. He responded with a single phrase: “Complete obliteration.”

Hamas responded to Trump’s 20-point ceasefire proposal late Friday, stating that it had accepted key elements, including ending the war, Israeli withdrawal, and the release of both Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

However, the group made no mention of disarmament—a central demand from Israel that is embedded in Trump’s plan.

While some global leaders expressed cautious optimism over Hamas’s response, several American lawmakers voiced dissatisfaction, citing the group’s refusal to disarm, its insistence on Palestinian control of Gaza, and its linkage of captive release to negotiations.

Republican Senator Lindsay Graham criticized Hamas’s reply on X, calling it “unfortunately unpredictable” and describing it as a typical “Yes, but” response.

Graham wrote, “No disarmament, keeping Gaza under Palestinian control, and tying hostage release to negotiations, along with other problems. This is, in essence, a rejection by Hamas of President Trump’s ‘take it or leave it’ proposal.”

When asked if Graham was mistaken, Trump replied, “We will find out. Only time will tell!!!”

Trump also claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported ending the war on Gaza and implementing the US proposal.

However, Gaza hospital officials reported that Israeli airstrikes continued across the territory on Sunday, killing at least 67 people since Trump stated that Netanyahu had “temporarily stopped” bombing Gaza.

Trump’s foreign policy approach often blends negotiation with aggressive threats—a pattern analysts say creates uncertainty, erodes trust, and raises doubts about his administration’s neutrality.

Even while proposing ceasefires or diplomatic solutions, Trump frequently issues warnings of severe military consequences, placing pressure on negotiating parties and international mediators.

