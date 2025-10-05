Israeli Troops Accused of Forcing Greta Thunberg to Kiss Dirty Zionist Flag in Flotilla Crackdown

AhlulBayt News Agency: A participant in the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) has alleged that climate activist Greta Thunberg was physically assaulted and humiliated by Israeli forces during their raid on the aid vessels.

Journalist Ersin Celik posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, claiming that Israeli troops dragged Thunberg by her hair, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag in front of other detainees as a form of intimidation.

Another Turkish activist described the harsh conditions they endured after being detained, including denial of medicine, lack of food, and delayed access to water. They said Israeli forces used dogs and snipers to wake them every two hours, depriving them of sleep.

The activist emphasized that such treatment of peaceful civilians offered a glimpse into the suffering Palestinians face under Israeli occupation.

On Saturday, a flight carrying 137 activists—including 36 Turkish nationals—landed in Istanbul, where they were greeted by families, journalists, and supporters after their ordeal at sea.

The activists had joined the mission to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid, but their ships were intercepted by Israeli forces before reaching the coastal enclave.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 50 vessels, departed from Barcelona late last month to challenge what human rights organizations have described as one of the world’s most brutal blockades.

Since Wednesday, the Israeli navy has intercepted the flotilla’s ships in international waters near Gaza, detaining around 500 activists from more than 40 countries.

/129