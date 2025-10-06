Yemen Launches Combat Drone Toward Eilat in Support of Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Armed Forces have launched a domestically developed combat drone toward the port city of Eilat, located at the southernmost tip of the Israeli-occupied territories, in their latest retaliatory action in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli military stated that the drone was likely intercepted while flying over the Red Sea city late Sunday night.

No injuries or damage were reported following the incident.

The Israeli army added that air raid sirens were activated due to the potential danger posed by falling shrapnel from the interception.

Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree has not yet issued a statement regarding the drone operation.

This marks the second Yemeni attack of the day, as earlier the Armed Forces claimed responsibility for launching a “hypersonic ballistic missile” strike targeting sensitive sites in the occupied city of al-Quds using the multi-warhead Palestine-2 missile.

Saree stated that the missile operation had successfully achieved its intended objectives.

Reports indicate that the missile strike triggered widespread panic among illegal settlers, forcing thousands to take shelter in bomb shelters.

