Yemenis hold massive demonstrations in support of Gaza

Another weekly million-man rallies were held in the Yemeni capital, Sana'a, and other cities in solidarity with the people of Palestine amid the ongoing US-Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Tens of thousands of people in Yemen's Saada province demonstrated Friday, in support of Gaza and in condemnation of Zionist-American crimes and conspiracies.

According to Al-Masirah TV English website, the Yemeni people on Friday also condemned the Zionist regime’s aggression and crimes in Gaza and its aggressive attacks on Yemen in a demonstration of millions in the country’s capital, Sanaa, and other provinces.

The final statement of the demonstration read that, "We emphasize that our sincere position of faith for the sake of God, with the intensification of conspiracies, will only increase our strength and power."

The statement emphasized that the more the enemies unite to plot against the cause of Palestine, the resistance, and the Islamic nation, the more the Yemeni people realize the importance of their position. In addition, the more the hypocrites are disgraced and the mask is removed from their faces, the more the Yemeni people are certain of an imminent victory.

In the marches, the Yemeni people considered the US government to be a culprit in the Zionist regime' crimes, saying that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are no different in crimes and oppression. They also noted that only ignorant and foolish people expect good things from American and Israeli criminal leaders.