Yemeni Armed Forces hits vital Israeli targets with Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missiles

According to Saree, the operation was conducted successfully and caused millions of Zionists to flee to shelters, he noted, Al-Masirah reported.

Statement is as follows:

Triumphing for the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and the dangerous escalation carried out by the Israeli enemy against our prople in the Gaza Strip.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads, targeting several sensitive targets in the occupied Jerusalem area.

The operation successfully achieved its objectives, thanks to Allah, and caused millions of herds of usurping Zionists to flee to shelters.

The Yemeni Armed Forces are monitoring developments in Gaza in light of recent developments and confirm that—with Allah's help and in coordination with the resistance—they are monitoring the situation, particularly those related to halting the Zionist aggression and lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip.

The results of these developments on the ground will be dealt with in a manner conducive to achieving the demands of our oppressed Palestinian people.

We will continue our support operations until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.

Sana'a,

13 Rabi' al-Akhir 1447 AH

October 5, 2025 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

Arab and Israeli media on Sunday morning reported that a missile was fired from Yemen toward the occupied Palestinian territories, forcing a halt to the Ben Gurion Airport operation.

The Israeli military announced that it had detected a missile launch from Yemen.

At the same time, the Zionist regime's media outlets reported that sirens went off in several areas following the missile attack.

Israel's Channel 12 also reported that the airspace over Ben Gurion Airport had been temporarily closed and flights were suspended following the missile launch from Yemen.



