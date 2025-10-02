UNSC remains paralyzed in face of Gaza crisis: Iran UN envoy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations made the remarks on Wednesday local time at the UN General Assembly meeting regarding the use of the veto on a proposed resolution to establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The full text of statement by Iravani is as follows:

Statement by

H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

The Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations in New York

At the

the United Nations General Assembly

New York - 1 October 2025

In the Name of God, the Compassionate the Merciful

Mr. President,

It is deeply regrettable that, for the sixth time in recent months, the Security Council has been unable to adopt a resolution to halt the brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, owing to the repeated abuse of the veto by the United States.

Such obstruction not only stands in stark contrast to the overwhelming will of the international community, which has consistently affirmed its support for justice, peace, and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, but also directly contradicts the very commitment to peace-seeking role that the United States has repeatedly claimed, while in practice shielding the occupying aggressor and enabling the continuation of grave violations of international law.

For nearly eight decades, the Israeli occupying regime has pursued illegal and criminal policies, escalating in the past two years into systematic and indiscriminate bombardments that have killed tens of thousands of civilians, including women and children. These acts constitute grave violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, amounting to ethnic cleansing, unlawful blockade, starvation as a method of warfare, settlement and apartheid policies, settler terrorism, land confiscation, home demolitions, and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites, leaving Gaza in ruins.

These actions also represent genocide and crimes against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Indeed, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry has officially confirmed that the Israeli regime has committed genocide in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Mr. President,

Despite all these grave realities, it remains the case that the Security Council has still been paralyzed in the face of this crisis. By repeatedly shielding Israeli regime’s criminal authorities from accountability, Washington has enabled the continuation of grave breaches of international law, undermined the Council’s credibility, eroded the foundations of multilateralism, and abdicated its Charter-based duty to maintain international peace and security.

The international community cannot remain silent in the face of such dramatic situation. Instead, it is imperative, particularly for the members of the Security Council, to fulfill their responsibilities under Chapter VII of the Charter by adopting urgent and binding measures to halt the bloodshed, ensure accountability, and protect the Palestinian people and other nations in the region who continue to face threats to their lives and independence from the Israeli war machinery.

We therefore call upon the security Council to:

Adopt and enforce an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Ensure the lifting of all Israeli restrictions and blockades on humanitarian aid, in compliance with international humanitarian law.

Reject and denounce any schemes involving annexations and forced displacement or resettlement in third countries.

Condemn Israel’s repeated acts of aggression against nations in the region, including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Qatar, and Iran.

Approving the admission of the State of Palestine as a full-fledged member of the United Nations.

Compel Israel to withdraw its occupying forces from the Palestinian occupied territories, Lebanon, and Syria, and end its ongoing aggression and violations.

Impose binding punitive measures on Israel, in accordance with Chapter VII, so that this regime — and its principal supporter, the United States — understands that the international community will not tolerate genocide, crimes against humanity, or aggression with impunity.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that ending genocide and occupation in Palestine and establishing an independent State of Palestine with full UN membership, is both the demand of the international community and a responsibility of all Member States—without exception. The inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including self determination and justice for crimes committed against them, must be upheld. We firmly believe that the only sustainable path to resolving this historic crisis is a solution that guarantees the full enjoyment of these rights, free from foreign intervention, coercion, or external domination.

I thank you.