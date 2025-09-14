Is the Israeli attack on Doha the end of the story?

AHlulBayt News Agency: A Zionist newspaper admitted that the Israeli regime’s airstrike on a residential area in Doha, Qatar, is a sign of Tel Aviv’s lack of rationality.

On Tuesday evening (September 9), Israeli regime warplanes violated Qatar’s airspace and bombed targets in Doha, the country’s capital.



The location of the bombing was the venue of a meeting of a senior Hamas delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya in the Katara area. According to the latest reports, despite powerful explosions and thick columns of smoke rising over Doha, the members of the Hamas delegation were unharmed.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote in an analysis that the Israeli regime’s airstrike on a residential area in Qatar’s capital was one of the most reckless military operations in the regime’s history and a sign of Tel Aviv’s lack of rationality.

Haaretz described prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet as lacking control and making hasty decisions with dangerous strategic consequences, and it raised questions about the necessity and purpose of such an operation.

Haaretz wrote: “Who carries out the assassination of people who are negotiating for the release of captives while simultaneously reviewing agreement clauses for a U.S.-backed ceasefire?!”

The Israeli media outlet further emphasized that the attack targeted individuals involved in sensitive negotiations regarding Israeli captives, and that Qatar has been one of the key mediators in this issue since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023.

Haaretz also strongly criticized Netanyahu’s policies, writing that the operation was carried out as part of the Israeli prime minister’s repeated efforts to derail a prisoner exchange agreement and to divert public attention from the political and military failures of him and his cabinet.

The Israeli media outlet further noted that some senior Israeli security officials had opposed carrying out the attack, but this did not prevent the operation from moving forward, highlighting the collapse of Tel Aviv’s political and security decision-making system. It warned that the consequences of this operation could lead to European sanctions against Israel, travel restrictions for Israelis, and a rapid weakening of the regime’s internal security.

Haaretz concluded by emphasizing that the Doha incident is not the end of the story and that similar attacks could spread to other capitals, such as Istanbul or Cairo, because Tel Aviv lacks a strategic vision and relies solely on military power.



/129