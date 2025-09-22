UK, Canada, Australia formally recognize state of Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine, marking a historic move that highlights the growing rift between the West and the Israeli regime.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the decisions on Sunday.

In a post on his X account, Starmer said, “Today, to revive the hope of peace for the Palestinians and Israelis, and a two-state solution, the United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine.”

Britain had previously warned that if the Israeli regime refused to take tangible steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, it would recognize the independent State of Palestine within the framework of what is called the “two-state solution.”

Other key expectations from Britain included Tel Aviv’s commitment to an immediate cessation of attacks and agreement to a ceasefire, guaranteeing lasting peace and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution, allowing the United Nations to resume humanitarian aid deliveries, and refraining from occupying Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

London officials said that none of these conditions have been met, and even the Israeli regime’s recent attack on Qatar has further darkened the prospects for achieving a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a statement, announced Ottawa’s decision to recognize the independent State of Palestine.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also announced that his country officially recognizes the “independent and sovereign State of Palestine.”

Referring to the coordination of this move with Canada and Britain, he said, “This decision is part of a coordinated international effort to accelerate the realization of a two-state solution.”

Analysts say that while the move to recognize the Palestinian state is a step in the right direction, it will likely fail to force the Israeli regime to shift its aggressive policy toward Palestine, including halting the genocidal war in Gaza.

....................

End/ 257