Burkinabe thinker urges following Iran’s example

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Burkinabe intellectual emphasized that if all Muslims, like Iran, adopt a clear stance and take decisive action regarding Palestine, the goal of liberating Palestine can be achieved. He stated that Iran serves as a model for all Muslims and free people worldwide, and its example should be followed.

Abdullah Ouedraogo, an Islamic scholar and intellectual from Burkina Faso, spoke about ways to achieve Islamic unity among the Muslim Ummah. Citing the Quran, he emphasized that God has instructed Muslims to remain united and avoid division. He described Iran as an influential country serving Islam and Muslims, consistently striving for unity and solidarity among Muslims. He noted that the annual International Islamic Unity Conference is one of the indicators of Iran’s serious efforts to achieve cohesion within the Muslim community.

Yemen’s Army: We have the capability to deliver painful strikes to the enemy

On the occasion of the anniversary of the Yemeni revolution, Major General Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, Minister of Defense, and Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of Yemen’s Armed Forces, issued a joint statement declaring: “We will deliver painful responses to the enemy. All adversaries—especially the criminal Israeli regime, its supporting imperialists, and all traitors—should know that we have established a modern, advanced, and powerful army capable of defending our homeland and the sanctities of the Islamic Ummah.”

Moroccans outraged by Israeli representatives’ presence at “Soubra” summit

Citizens in Morocco staged anti-Zionist protests condemning the participation of Israeli representatives at the “World Women for Peace” summit. Organized by the Al-Zahraa Association (a coalition of women’s NGOs), the demonstrations took place in downtown Soubra. Protesters held placards expressing their opposition to the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime and showing support for the Palestinian resistance.

Israeli regime concerned over Egypt’s military moves in Sinai

Following the expansion of Egypt’s military infrastructure in the Sinai Peninsula, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the United States to apply diplomatic pressure to halt Cairo’s ongoing developments. Israeli officials say that Egypt’s military buildup in Sinai has become a major point of tension between the two countries, especially amid the ongoing war in Gaza. They also stated that “what Egypt is doing in Sinai is very serious, and Tel Aviv is deeply concerned.”

Qatar sets condition for resuming mediation role

Qatar has demanded an apology from Israel for its recent airstrike on Doha as a precondition for returning to its mediation role in the Gaza ceasefire process. Sources reported Saturday evening that the Qatari government has made an official apology from Tel Aviv a requirement for resuming efforts to secure the release of captives and end the Gaza war.

In this regard, the American news outlet Axios, citing two informed sources, reported that “this request follows Israel’s September 9 airstrike on Doha, which resulted in the martyrdom of five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.”

First meeting between Somali and Chinese Defense Ministers in four decades

Ahmad Maalim Faki, Somalia’s Minister of Defense, visited Beijing and met with Admiral Dong Jun, China’s Minister of Defense, to discuss the development of military cooperation between the two countries. This marks the first ministerial-level meeting between Somalia and China in nearly 40 years, during which both sides expressed their firm commitment to strengthening military and security collaboration.



