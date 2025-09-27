Sunni Official: A capable Iran is supportive of unity in Muslim world

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic center in Iran’s Golestan province says the enemies are fully aware that the capability of Iran in different spheres would support the unity and cooperation in the world of Islam.

Akhoond Abdulbaset Qarehbash, referred to the recent remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, stated: "The Islamic Republic must become so capable in all fields, including military, political, health, agricultural, industrial, services, social, and cultural, that it is not threatened by enemies."



He said,” The resolution of our country is the main obstacle to the enemies, and the cruel sanctions of the Security Council are a symbol of oppression and injustice.”



Regarding the recent Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said: "Iran's strategic position has caused fear and concern among hostile powers, and their efforts to weaken the country clearly demonstrate Iran's increasing importance and influence in the region and the world."



The Iranian cleric added, “International injustices and cruel sanctions do not hinder the country's progress, and Iran's dignity and authority continue to be a thorn in the enemies' side."



He added: "Iran's dignity and authority today have reached a level that the enemy cannot see. This strategic position of Iran has caused fear and concern among hostile powers, and their efforts to weaken the country clearly indicate Iran's increasing importance and influence in the region and the world."



According to Akhoond Qarehbash, the decision to continue the sanctions once again showed the true face of the arrogant powers. These sanctions are part of the same civilizational war of the West against Islam and the Quran, and what has happened is not a respect for international law, but a clear violation of justice and human standards.



Akhoond Qarehbash concluded,” Today, Islamic Iran is known as a pioneer of the resistance and the supporter of the oppressed people of the world, especially the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestine, and the enemies are extremely afraid of our determination and dignity.”



