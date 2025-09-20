Iraqi professor: Iran defends not only Shia Muslims but entire region

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Arab Tribes and Intellectuals Union, a university professor and researcher on Arab countries from Iraq has hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran is the standard-bearer of the axis of resistance that defends not only the Shia but also the entire region."

Dr. Ma'an bin Ali Al-Dawish Al-Jarba, university professor and researcher on Arab countries' issues from Iraq, stated about the positions and role of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding important issues of the Islamic Ummah:



The Islamic Republic of Iran has provided many services to the Muslim Ummah and Arab countries, and to the issues of Palestine and Holy Quds, and because of these principled positions, it has become the target of the American project and Zionist hegemony in the region.



The Iraqi thinker stated: "Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran is the flag-bearer of the axis of resistance, which fully defends not only the Shias but also the entire region."



Regarding the role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in strengthening unity among the Islamic nation, she said: " Today, the Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, is considered the symbol of true Islam in the field of unity and the symbol of true Islam in defending Muslim issues."



He added,” Because of the services they provide to Muslims today, they deserve to be the leader of Muslims, and all Arab and Islamic countries must defend the Islamic Republic of Iran and its great people. The people of Iran have provided great services to the Islamic and Arab nations, and we must all unite and integrate.”



In response to the question of what responsibility Arab and Islamic countries have to confront the actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against the security and stability of the region, Al-Jarba said,” Arab and Islamic countries must unite with each other, and countries that have diplomatic, cultural, and political relations with the Zionist regime must sever all ties with this regime.



He added: "We also call on those Arab and Islamic countries that host American bases on their soil to take a firm stance against aggression against their nations and countries."



The Iraqi professor, regarding the reasons for the continued silence of some Arab and Islamic countries towards the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, including famine, despite the UN's emphasis on the spread of this dangerous phenomenon, said: "These Arab and Islamic countries are submitting to the domination of the American and Zionist project and as a result, they are forced to join this discourse."



The researcher of Iraqi and Arab issues said: "I call on all Arab and Islamic countries to take a serious and honest stance against the American-Zionist project, because this project does not exempt any country from disintegration and loss, whether it is an Arab or Islamic country, Sunni or Shia, the entire Muslim community is at risk from this American-Zionist project."



