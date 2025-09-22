Sunni Cleric: Kermanshah Terrorist Incident Sign of Global Arrogance's Defeat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Amjad Mahmoudi considered the recent terrorist incident at the holy shrine of Ahmad ibn Ishaq a sign of the repeated failures of the front of global arrogance and stated: These crimes will not only not weaken the will of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Ummah, but will also strengthen the Islamic awakening and the unity of Muslims.



Referring to the serious crises of the hegemonic system on the international stage, he added: Today, Islam has been able to break the intellectual and political foundations of the enemies and prevent the realization of their sinister goals. This has brought about the anger and rage of the front of falsehood.



Mamusta Mahmoudi emphasized: The enemy's media war and psychological operations will never be able to divert revolutionary youth, both Shia and Sunni, from the path of truth; instead, these conspiracies will lead to an increase in awareness and Islamic awakening.



He noted: The Iranian nation has always shown its pride in standing against hypocrisy, oppression, and arrogance, and today, it will also resist the enemies' hybrid wars with faith and love for Islamic ideals. Undoubtedly, this bitter incident will lead to double solidarity and steadfastness for the Islamic Ummah, and the officials and people of Iran will be the true flag-bearers of the Islamic call on a global level.



/129