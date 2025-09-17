Sunni Imam: Unity prelude to achieving goals of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Iranian scholar from Iran’s western province of Kurdistan says division and conflict have no meaning with the massive capacity for convergence and synergy in the world of Islam.

Mamusta Jalal Moradi, the Friday prayer leader of Divandarreh, underlined the convergence of Islamic scholars in order to strengthen unity and solidarity as a necessary and valuable thing, and stated: " 39th Islamic Unity Conference was one of the most promising and desirable conferences” and hailed the president's speech at this conference as promising in regards to strengthening the solidarity among Muslims."



Mamusta Moradi stated: "With such a great capacity to create convergence and synergy between Islamic sects, division and conflict have no meaning; therefore, alignment, solidarity, and unity are necessary to achieve the goals of Islam and must be put into practice."



This Sunni scholar emphasized, “Holding the Islamic Unity Conference after the imposed 12-day war and the ceasefire is a sign of the authority and power of the Islamic Republic; the enemy knows that if it makes another mistake, this time it will face a stronger blow, and this is the message of the Unity Conference.



He stated: "In fact, the maneuver of unity, solidarity, and cohesion by leaders, scholars, and intellectuals can push the enemy back. After the Zionist regime invaded the country, we saw that unity prevented the enemy from achieving its goals and defeated the enemy's plan."



He concluded,” Muslim nation of Iran has dealt a strong blow to the bullying of the usurping Zionist regime and the United States, and today the unity of the Islamic nation has led to their defeat, and God willing, we will witness the destruction and decline of the Western world and the dominance of arrogance.



/129