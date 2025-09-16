Sunni Scholar: UN Resolution on Independent Palestinian State Signals Hopeful Victory

AhlulBayt News Agency: “In a time when the Islamic world is facing numerous crises, this resolution offers a message of hope and divine mercy,” Faraji stated. “Its timing during this sacred month may symbolize a breakthrough in the long-standing struggle of the Palestinian people.”

The resolution, jointly proposed by Saudi Arabia as an Islamic country and France as a non-Muslim nation, was passed with 142 votes in favor and 10 against. While the threat of a veto by the United States and the Zionist regime remains, Faraji emphasized that the initial approval marks a significant step toward recognizing the Palestinian people's right to statehood.



Condemning the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, Faraji said: “The level of brutality has reached its peak. A regime that disregards all human principles must be confronted by global will and divine justice. We hope this resolution will be the beginning of the end of oppression and the dawn of dignity and independence for Palestine.”



He concluded by expressing his prayers for divine intervention and success in this historic moment. “The establishment of an independent Palestinian state is not only a demand of Muslims but a universal humanitarian aspiration. God willing, this announcement will be a prelude to the ultimate triumph of truth over falsehood.”



