Mamusta Emami: Iran plays decisive role in regional, global affairs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Abdolsalam Emami, the Friday prayer leader of Iran’s Mahabad, emphasized Iran’s pivotal role in shaping regional and global dynamics.



Speaking at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, Emami said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is widely recognized as one of the most influential countries in the Middle East.



He attributed this status to Iran’s resilience and steadfastness in the face of what he described as decades of hostility from global powers.



According to him, Iran has been a target of various forms of aggression for over four decades due to its resistance against imperialist agendas.



He further claimed that Zionism represents a central axis of Western hostility toward the Islamic world, particularly Iran.



Touching on a recent 12-Day aggression against Iran, which he said occurred during Iran’s peaceful nuclear negotiations, Emami argued that Israel’s actions are part of a broader strategy to suppress scientific and technological advancement in the Islamic world.



He pointed to past attacks on countries like Iraq, Sudan, and Libya, suggesting that the targeting of scientists and research centers reflects a systematic effort to hinder progress.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



/129