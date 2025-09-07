Mowlavi Abdolrazaghi: Global arrogance afraid of Islamic awakening

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mowlavi Abdullah Abdolrazaghi, an Iranian scholar, says that Global arrogance seek to undermine Islamic awakening as those powers are afraid of unity among Muslims.Abdolrazaghi made the remarks at the webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference.



He advised Muslims to put aside biased thoughts and beliefs.



The scholar called on people from all walks of life to heed war of narratives.



He went on to say that enemies seek to sow discord among Muslims through soft warfare.



Elsewhere in his remarks, he attached prime importance to refrain from European lifestyle promoted through Western media in a bid to derail Muslims from right path.



With the theme “1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Blessings and Islamic Nation”, the 39th Islamic Unity Conference will be held from September 7 to 10, 2025, in Tehran.



