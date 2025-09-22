Iran condemns deadly drone attack on mosque in Sudan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned a deadly drone strike on a mosque in the city of Fasher, Sudan.

According to IRNA, in a statement issued Sunday night, the ministry described the attack — which killed and wounded a number of Sudanese worshippers — as a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Expressing condolences to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a swift recovery, the ministry called for an immediate end to assaults targeting civilians and vital infrastructure in Sudan.

It further stressed that the ongoing crisis in the country must be resolved through an inclusive, Sudanese-led dialogue.

