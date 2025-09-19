Dozens killed while at prayer in Sudan

Dozens of people were killed in the besieged Sudanese city of El Fasher early Friday when paramilitary forces fired a missile into a mosque during morning prayers, local medics and aid workers said.

The strike was among the deadliest in months in El Fasher, in the western region of Darfur, where the paramilitaries have intensified a brutal, nearly 18-month siege by bombing neighborhoods where tens of thousands of hunger-stricken civilians are sheltering, CBS News reported.

At least 84 bodies had been pulled from the wreckage of the mosque, including several women and children, said Suleman, a senior doctor at the nearby Al Saudi hospital, who spoke by phone after visiting the site. The Emergency Response Rooms, a local aid group, put the toll at 75.

According to the Emergency Response Room group at the Abu Shouk camp, a drone struck a mosque. "The bodies were retrieved from the rubble of the mosque," the group said in a statement.

Sudan's vicious civil war intensified as it entered its third year, with civilian deaths, including summary executions, and ethnic violence rising during the first six months of 2025, a United Nations report said on Friday.