Israeli airstrikes kill civilians in Gaza City amid renewed bombardment

AhlulBayt News Agency: Early Sunday, several Palestinian civilians, including children, were killed and wounded as Israeli occupation forces resumed airstrikes across Gaza City, which is facing another intense wave of bombardment targeting residential areas.

Palestinian sources, citing medical officials, reported that two children were killed and several others injured when an Israeli airstrike struck a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, located in western Gaza City.

In a separate attack, four civilians were killed and others wounded when Israeli forces targeted an apartment in the Al-Ghazali building in Sheikh Radwan, a district in the northwest of Gaza City.

Additionally, at least eight people were killed and several more injured when Israeli warplanes bombed Al-Farabi School, which was serving as a shelter for displaced families near Yarmouk Stadium in central Gaza City.

