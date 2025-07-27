Sunni scholar: Zionist audacity stems from weakness of Islamic World

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Mulla Mohammad Mahmoudi referred to the dire situation of the people of Gaza and Palestinian children, stating: "Over the past two years, the Zionist regime has committed every atrocity it desired against the people of Palestine and Gaza."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Iran's Ravansar County said: "In the early days of these aggressions, the people of Gaza and Palestine were under bombardment by the Zionist regime's aircraft, and in a way, the Zionists sought to implement a 'scorched earth' project in Gaza. Today, we still see that the Zionists, with full force and with the support of Americans and Westerners, and on the other hand, the silence of Arab and Islamic countries, have multiplied their crimes against the Palestinian nation and the defenseless people of Gaza."



This Sunni scholar further stated: "Today, the people of Gaza are living in the worst conditions, essentially in a state of complete famine. Every day, we witness the death of children and the elderly in Gaza and Palestine due to their economic blockade, as well as the Zionists' prevention of humanitarian aid from reaching the Gaza Strip. This action by the Zionists and Americans is far worse than the bombing and missile attacks on Gaza and Palestine."



The Friday Prayer Leader of Ravansar County acknowledged: "When the Zionists see that the leaders of Islamic governments are preoccupied with their internal issues and show no concern for Gaza, Palestine, and other Islamic countries, they undoubtedly gain the courage to descend upon the people of Gaza and Palestine in this manner."



Mamusta Mahmoudi added: "If this situation continues, we must await a major human catastrophe in the Middle East, specifically in Palestine and Gaza. A catastrophe whose perpetrators cannot solely be attributed to the Zionists and Americans; rather, the very silence of the leaders of Islamic and Arab countries is part of this painful scenario in Gaza."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Ravansar County noted: "We must ask ourselves how a Muslim population of nearly 1.8 billion acts so helplessly in the face of a Jewish population of a few million. Is there no one in the Islamic world who can put an end to this situation?"



This Sunni scholar stated: "Undoubtedly, the military and political power of the Zionists stems from the weakness of Muslims and Islamic countries. If Islamic countries achieve the unity intended by God, the Holy Quran, and the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), the Zionist regime will not only be isolated but will also be on the verge of collapse."

The Friday Prayer Leader of Ravansar County noted: "We should not expect the blockade of the people of Gaza, especially its children, women, and elderly, to end anytime soon, because in this vital and humanitarian issue, both international forums have fallen asleep, and Islamic countries are showing no reaction."



/129