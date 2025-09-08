Ardebil and Zahedan in Iran host Islamic unity talks; Shia-Sunni unity in Iran despair enemies

AhlulBayt News Agency: The representative of the Leader in Sistan and Baluchestan Province in southeastern Iran stated that extensive cooperation between Sunnis and Shias is the result of continuous interaction, emphasizing that the revival of Islamic civilization is not possible without engagement with Sunnis and other Muslims.

Ayatollah Mostafa Mohami, Friday Prayers Leader of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, stated on Thursday during a meeting with local clerics and seminary students—focused on the requirements for achieving practical unity and constructive interaction with Sunni Muslims—that followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) should, through their words and actions, cultivate affection and friendship among the people and serve as examples of good moral conduct in society, so that others are drawn to this school of thought.

Friday Prayers Leader of Zahedan emphasized that strengthening the Shia community and engaging with the wider Muslim ummah are complementary. The Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), while remaining steadfast to their principles, also considered interaction and cooperation a duty.

Referring to the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, he stated that reviving Islamic civilization is not possible without engagement with Sunnis and other Muslims, and that historical facts and religious principles must be presented clearly, without insult or sowing discord. Unity should be mutual, and the majority of Sunni scholars are supportive of this approach.

Shia-Sunni unity in Iran leads to the despair of enemies

The Friday Prayers Leader of Anbaran, a Sunni-majority city, stated during an interactive meeting of Sunni and Shia scholars in Namin County, Ardebil Province, Iran, that the unity of the Islamic ummah has humiliated the enemies of the Islamic Revolution and brought them to despair.

Hojjatoleslam Seyed Yavar Moradi added that the country is entering the early days of Unity Week, which provides an opportunity to showcase greater solidarity within the Islamic ummah and make the most of this occasion.

He also congratulated the beginning of the Imamate of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), adding that this period is an opportunity for the Islamic ummah to rejoice and celebrate, reaching a greater point of convergence so that the enemy’s schemes are foiled and increased unity and solidarity occur.

In recent years, this unity and cooperation have been widely recognized, and it is essential to highlight its importance through meaningful programs, especially among the youth.

Hojjatoleslam Moradi explained that the Sunnis of Anbaran in Namin County remain loyal to the ideals of the Islamic system, striving—away from the enemy’s plots and schemes—to foster real convergence and unity. By countering the enemies’ conspiracies, they contribute to regional and national cohesion.

Member of the Sunni cultural and social council: The Prophet of Islam is an unmatched model of resistance and unity

On Thursday, Allah-Qoli Akhound Toumaj spoke at the specialized scientific conference “The Prophet of Resistance” held at Imam Khomeini Seminary in Gorgan, Golestan Province, Iran, marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (peace be upon him).

He stated that the Prophet of Islam is not only the founder of the religion of Islam but also the most complete and comprehensive model of life for humanity.

Referring to the recent 12-day war, Akhound Toumaj added that the solidarity of the people, the clergy, and the armed forces under the leadership of the Leader led to the enemy’s retreat. This experience demonstrated that spiritual guidance, raising awareness, and societal unity are the Quranic strategies that must still be pursued today.

The member of the Cultural and Social Council of the Secretariat of Sunni Religious Schools in Iran further emphasized that the Prophet of Islam consistently highlighted the unity and cohesion of the Islamic community as the main factor for the resistance and advancement of the ummah.



/129