Razavi Shrine celebrates Prophet Muhammad, Imam Sadiq’s birth anniversaries

On September 10, Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran, hosted a grand celebration marking the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Ja’far Sadiq.

The event, was held in Prophet’s Courtyard and coincided with the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

The ceremony opened with Quranic recitation, followed by heartfelt salutations. Further, a renowned eulogist offered moving praises of the Prophet and Imam Sadiq, while the Razavi Tawasheeh ensemble added spiritual harmony with themed performances.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the Tali‘eh-ye Rahmat exhibition, featuring nine themed booths on topics such as Mahdism, prayer, and Islamic culture.

Located near columns 23, 24, and 29 of Prophet Courtyard, the exhibition remained open until 12:30 a.m., welcoming families and children.

In a keynote address, Hoj. Shahab Moradi emphasized the Prophet’s legacy as a source of unity and strength for the Muslim world.

He honored the memory of martyrs like Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam and Amirali Hajizadeh, urging Iranian youth to pursue scientific and technological excellence as a path to national dignity.

“True human challenges stem from ignorance and unchecked desires, and that spiritual refinement is key to overcoming them”, he stressed.

