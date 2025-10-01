Iraq Concludes First National Quran Contest on Thematic Memorization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq has concluded its first national Quran competition focused on thematic memorization of the Holy Quran.

The event was hosted at the headquarters of Dar-ul-Quran, affiliated with the custodianship of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine, located along the Baghdad-Karbala road.

Branches of Dar-ul-Quran from Babylon and Diwaniyah provinces took part in the contest.

Wassam Nadhir al-Delfi, director of the Quranic Media Center at the Astan, stated that the preliminary round featured 20 male and 20 female participants. Sixteen of them advanced to the final stage.

The competition included two parts: a written test worth 40 points and an oral test evaluating performance and Quranic recitation, worth 60 points.

Three winners were selected from both the men’s and women’s categories, based on their final scores.

Al-Delfi noted that the contest concluded with a special ceremony honoring the top performers and marked Iraq’s first experience in thematic Quran memorization.

Following the success of this pilot event, similar competitions are planned for other Dar-ul-Quran branches across Iraq.

In the men’s division, Mohammad Yahya Jaber from Diwaniyah secured first place, followed by Haider Hamzeh Hussein from Babylon and Ahmad Hassan Abbas from Diwaniyah.

In the women’s division, Zahra Hussein Ali, Batul Asad Abdul Zahra, and Naba Abbas Jassim—all from the Babylon branch—took first, second, and third places respectively.

