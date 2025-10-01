Kashmiri Youth Recite Quran to Mark Martyrdom Anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, the former secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Muslim youth in Jammu and Kashmir honored his memory by holding Quran recitation gatherings.

These spiritual gatherings were held in mosques and Hussainiyyas (religious centers) in various cities of the Indian-administered Kashmir.

The teenagers and young people attending the sessions offered the blessings of the Quranic events to the later master of resistance.

At the end of the ceremony, the young people present prayed for the honor of the Islamic Ummah and steadfastness in the path of resistance.

Sayed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024 in an Israeli air strike in a southern suburb of Beirut that used American-made bunker buster bombs.



