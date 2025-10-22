Iran, Russia discuss Syrian developments, regional cooperation in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani met with Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Syria and avenues for enhancing regional cooperation.

According to IRNA, during the talks, both sides reviewed the situation in Syria, emphasizing the need to continue close coordination between Tehran and Moscow to help consolidate stability and security in the war-torn country.

The Russian envoy had also held a separate meeting on Monday with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, where the two officials exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

....................

End/ 257